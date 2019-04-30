Intel's 10th-gen Comet Lake Core U-series chips detailed in mega-leak

BRANDING AND SPECS for what looks to be Intel's 10th-generation Comet Lake Core U-series processors have surfaced online.

The info, which is backed up by leaked info on Chinese site PTTWeb, comes courtesy of a tipster going by the name Komachi on Twitter and paints a picture of what to expect from the next generation of mobile Core processors.

Remaining on the 14-nanometer process node, with 10nm processors expected to debut with the Ice Lake architecture at some point later in the year, the Comet Lake CPUs are expected to pop up at the end of 2019, though we wouldn't expect to see them in laptops until 2020.

CML

I7-U 6C 1.1GHz TB:4.6/4.6/4.1/3.8

I7-U 4C 1.8GHz TB:4.9/4.8/4.3

I5-U 4C 1.6GHz TB:4.2/4.1/3.9

I3-U 2C 2.1GHz TB:4.1/3.7 — 比屋定さんの戯れ言@Komachi (@KOMACHI_ENSAKA) 26 April 2019

While there's no way to confirm the details, the new U-series lineup will be spearheaded by a six-core, 12-thread i7 chip, supposedly called the i7-10710U; yep Intel has fitted an extra number into is processor nomenclature.

With a 15W thermal design power, the chip is expected to run from 1.1GHz to a nippy 4.6GHz top speed, though that will be limited to one core.

Below that CPU, one is expected to find the Core i7-10510U and Core i5-10210U; these are both quad-core CPUs with eight threads, with the differenced being minor bumps in base and boost clock speeds.

Then comes the Core i3-10110U which is expected to be a dual-core, four-thread chip, running from 2.1GHz to 4.1GHz.

The Comet Lake chips probably won't offer a night-and-day level of difference in terms of performance compared to the current eighth-gen U-series chips; a jump to 10nm mobile CPUs will likely be where the real performance and efficiency boost comes in.

Nevertheless, it'll give laptop makers a new series of chips to bung into their laptops, and could help move past the chips shortage that has seemingly stymied the eighth-gen U-series processors. µ