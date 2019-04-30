US repeats warnings that Huawei 5G adoption could damage intelligence sharing

US AUTHORITIES have issued fresh warnings about the consequences of working with Huawei, claiming that no level of involvement is 'safe'.

The threat of Huawei's alleged ties to the Chinese government is described as an "unacceptable risk" and the warning suggests that getting into bed with the firm could lead to a breakdown of security cooperating between the US and the country in question.

A leak from a National Security Council meeting last week suggests that Theresa May is preparing to permit Huawei equipment in ‘non-core' parts of the 5G rollout. There has been no confirmation of this from UK gov, not to mention heavy criticism from ministers, but the official report on Huawei that will be used to make the final decision is imminent.

Last week, Huawei continued its denials of involvement with the Chinese government, which suggested that the UK make independent decisions rather than being swayed by the views of other countries including Australia and New Zealand which have both expressed serious reservations and begun planning for a Huawei-free 5G future.

The US has made several warnings that its cooperation in intelligence sharing could be limited with countries that use Huawei kit, which could pose issues for the UK's place in the "Five Eyes" security network, given that it would be the only member who had not pledged against Huawei equipment.

If the leaks prove accurate, Huawei would be restricted in what parts of the 5G network it could provide, and the government already has a supervisory body monitoring Huawei.

Nevertheless, the smoke refuses to disperse, with BT unilaterally opting to ban Huawei from 5G. It has also pledged to retroactively remove Huawei equipment from its existing 3G and 4G networks. This move covers both BT and its EE subsidiary.

A recent documentary on the Chinese firm suggested that GCHQ had not found any 'smoking gun' in Huawei equipment, but likened the quality of the 'shoddy' chips as being akin to products from the turn of the 21st century. μ