AMD takes the covers off its 50th anniversary Ryzen 7 2700X and Radeon VII

WE KNEW THEY WERE COMING, and now AMD has officially revealed 50th anniversary editions of its top Ryzen and Radeon chips.

Before AMD fans go too crazy in the comments, we're afraid the CPU and GPU only comes with superficial changes rather than some silicon jiggery-pokery.

The Ryzen 7 2700X Gold Edition is effectively a package that comes with a standard Ryzen 2700X processor that's been signed by Team Red's boss Dr Lisa Su and comes with 50th anniversary markings on the CPU lid.

The processor is bundled into a box clad in 50th anniversary branding and includes other celebratory bits, such as stickers and a coupon for a t-shirt. Two games, World War Z and Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Gold Edition, are also thrown into the box in the form of a coupon.

The eight-core processor costs £329.99 to pre-order on Overclockers, which is the same launch price as the vanilla Ryzen 7 2700X. But the latter can now be found below its original RRP, so with the Gold Edition you'd arguably be paying for some extra bits in the box and a signed chip; if that's your thing, then more power to you.

It's the same story for the Radeon VII Gold Edition. The graphics card's shroud has been changed from the silver of the original version to the bright red normally associated with AMD branding; that might tickle the fancy of some Team Red fans.

Aside from that, its business as usual for the Radeon VII. But for $699 in the US - there's no UK pricing or release date at the time of writing - you get extras like the games bundle and the tee coupon.

There's also a 50th anniversary take on the Radeon RX 590 via Sapphire and its Nitro+ take on the graphics card. The card comes with a gold shroud and identical specs as its vanilla stablemate.

For nostalgic AMD fans, these 50th anniversary hardware bits could be just what they're after if they're in the process of upgrading their PC. Otherwise, there's arguably not much to see here; the more exciting stuff will come with the third-generation Ryzen processors and the eventual reveal of Navi next-gen Radeon graphics cards. µ