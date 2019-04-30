Microsoft's bork-prone Windows 10 October Update is still struggling for an audience

MICROSOFT'S latest contribution to the buoyant dumpster fire market is still struggling to gain traction.

The Windows 10 Fall 2018 Update (aka Build 1809) was first released last October before being abruptly halted owing to a range of issues including disappearing data and compatibility calamities.

Once the issues were fixed, the public continued to vote with their "defer" option, and as a result, updates were sluggish at best.

The latest figures from AdDuplex, which uses data on the adverts it serves to analyse adoption, found that 29.3 per cent of users have upgraded to the blessed 1809 build. That's up three per cent - but it still means over two-thirds of Windows users haven't dared to update.

At present, the Spring 2018 Update, version 1803, is the biggest constituent with 63.2 per cent of the market.

Figures are based on installs of 5,000 apps from the Windows Store, which is a pretty good sample, but still liable to margins of error.

So why the reticence? There are several reasons. Firstly, and quite simply, its the fear factor. The 1809 build has a tainted reputation and that's hard to shift. Secondly, there's the fact that Microsoft has continued to block the update from machines that might prove incompatible.

But the third is a weird one. Not everyone is being offered the update, even if they're theoretically able to install it. We've found several machines - including devices from Asus and Huawei aren't serving Build 1809 at all and rather claiming that Windows is up to date.

We've checked and both machines should have been capable and able to receive the latest version.

The only way around that is to use the Media Creation Tool or Windows 10 Update Assistant to force an upgrade - and many users can't, won't or don't know how to do that.

It's very unlikely that we'll see any growth in 1809 now. The bi-annual Windows-as-a-Service (WaaS) cycle has reached its next checkpoint with the May 2019 Update already in testing (in fact, the Insiders testing that build make up 0.8 per cent in today's figures). By the time we see these stats again, that version will have had a flawless, successful release and be the dominant build.

That's the plan, anyway. μ