A teenager is suing Apple for $1 billion over facial recognition tech

WE'VE ESTABLISHED THAT super rich companies are so wealthy that they'll sometimes pay invoices without checking they're legitimate, but what if you fancy a more direct approach?

An 18-year-old from New York is currently trying to take Apple for around 0.1 per cent of the company worth - $1 billion - for a facial recognition faux pas that has allegedly seen him charged in New York, Massachusetts, Delaware and New Jersey for thefts that were nothing to do with him.

As The Washington Post explains, Ousmane Bah was arrested at his home last November, and the lawsuit alleges that Apple's facial recognition software is to blame. The suit explains how Bah had his photoless interim driver's licence go missing, only for it to be used as ID at an Apple Store, somehow matching his name to a thief's face in the company security system.

Every time the real thief entered a store, the system would flag it as the innocent Bah. Apparently, a detective with the NYPD stated that the thief spotted on the CCTV "looked nothing like" Bah.

Bah has had three of the charges dropped for obvious reasons, but the New Jersey one is still pending. As the lawsuit says, he was "forced to respond to multiple false allegations which led to severe stress and hardship in his life," as well as causing "significant damage to his positive reputation that he had put so much effort into upholding."

The lawsuit is seeking three things: $1 billion from Apple's Scrooge McDuck-style piles of money; a public declaration that the company "wrongfully and baselessly damaged" Bah's reputation; and a court order forcing Cook & Co to fix the mistake that allowed his name to be tied to a criminal's likeness.

Facial recognition not being a reliable tool in law enforcement? We're shocked. Absolutely shocked. µ