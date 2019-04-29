Royole FlexPai beats Samsung and Huawei to market and promptly sells out

CHINESE FIRM Royole (Royuu) has begun sales of its long-awaited FlexPai folding phone, making it the first of its kind to hit the waiting hands of punters.

After the Samsung Galaxy Fold was cancelled indefinitely following a serious of high-profile press borkages, and no sign of a release date for the Huawei Mate X, Royole has managed to sneak in with its own offering that was first revealed late last year - making it both the first to be announced and the first to market.

The bendy beast is available in three versions. The top of the range version boasts 512GB storage and 8GB ROM. There's also 128/6 and 256/8 versions, with the beast topping out at a still-eyewatering £1496 - though that's significantly less than either Samsung or Huawei.

The FlexPai boasts a 7.8-inch AMOLED screen that folds down to be 4.3-inch when it's folded. Its hinges can also cope with 200,000 folds, which should be more than it needs in its lifetime. It also boasts a battery that can reach 80 per cent charge in an hour - it's not the fastest, but it's faster than most.

That's not to say that the FlexPai hasn't been without its problems, and thanks to issues surrounding the Qualcomm 855 chip, and the fact it was getting ludicrously hot, ludicrously quickly, the phone didn't actually hit mass-production until last month, once the two issues had been ironed out.

So that's the good news. Now the bad news. It's already sold out. All the initial stock sent to Alibaba-owned Chinese shopping site TMall were snapped up within hours.

It's worth pointing out that as impressive as that sounds, it's impossible to know how many handsets there were to start with - selling out 50 is the same as selling out 5m. More units are coming though, and the phone should be back in stock on May 9th. μ