Somebody has hacked Lime scooters to be rude

THIS IS WHY we can't have nice things. Lime is deeply disappointed in Australia's youth after eight of its rentable electric scooters were hacked to spew upsetting innuendo, rather than its usual scooter-based chatter.

"Okay, if you're going to ride my ass then please pull my hair, okay?," one of the scooters says in a video shared by Gizmodo - a sentiment made all the more confusing by the scooter's lack of follicles.

Here's a veritable choir of hacked Limes chirping inanely in a video captured by Brisbane's 7News:

Brisbane: Lime Scooter users are reporting bizarre voice messages when connecting and disconnecting from rides. Video: Josh Clarke. https://t.co/OyAjjYtcq8 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/IQ66yrF4tr — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) April 22, 2019

Another scooter reportedly guilt-tripped riders after they dismounted, sadly asking "no, where did you go?"

It turns out Lime has less of a sense of humour than its own scooters. "We are aware that eight Lime scooters in Brisbane have had their audio files changed by vandals recording over the existing audio file with inappropriate and offensive speech," Nelson Savanh, Lime's public affairs manager told the Brisbane Times.

"It's not smart, it's not funny and is akin to changing a ringtone," Savanh continued, insulting anybody who has ever proudly figured out how to change their handset's ringtone.

That may seem like an overreaction, but the company has faced a bit of an uphill struggle getting onto the streets of Brisbane at all. It's still operating on a trial basis, and has already had to fix a problem where the brakes would lock, hurling riders off.

Brisbane isn't the only place where people are abusing shared scooters. Elsewhere, hackers have managed to increase the maximum speed and steal free rides. Others have stuck their own stickers over the top of QR codes needed to start them up.

Fascinating to watch the war on SF sidewalks right now. Bird scooters placed in the middle of sidewalks, people putting stickers over the unlock codes, Jump bikes with slashed tires... pic.twitter.com/8nMXhzaCzy — Andrew (@AndrewCrow) April 11, 2018

In other words, it could be a lot worse. We shudder to think how disappointed the company would sound if Australia's youth really started misbehaving. µ