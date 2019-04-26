Google Updates: Drones/Data/Demotion/Donald

IT'S FRIDAY and that means we go back over the cutting room floor of the week's news to find the stories from Alphabet Castle that should be told, but we didn't get time. As ever, if you missed any longer Google stories, you can read them here.

Drones are our starting point this week. Alphabet has been working on a drone delivery business for some time, and this week, US authorities announced it had been granted a licence. Exact details of what that will look like are yet to be revealed, but it's still a major step forward.

Chrome next, and despite rumours that it had been axed, in fact, Data Saver, the system that allows you to cut down on your megabytes by routing stuff through Google servers for compression has just been rebranded - look out for it under the new name - Lite Mode.

Google Photos has issued a clarion call to users to help train its AI facial recognition. Users of the Android app are seeing a request to improve its results, and are offered a bunch of faces with the question "are they the same person?". Find it in the "People & Pets" tab.

A less comfortable story now, as two of the Googlers that organised a protest in the wake of the Me Too movement have claimed they have been quietly punished by Google as a result. One woman claims that she was demoted and made to take unnecessary medical leave, another says she was reassigned away from her renowned AI project. Google denies the accusations, but this one looks set to run.

In more cheery news, Fans of Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino can celebrate another co-creation with the Big G. We've already seen Gambino avatars on Pixel devices, and now there's a full-on multi-player AR experience for Android users (and soon iOS) which allows you and your friend to experience Glover's world in all its weirdness and neon glow.

That's your lot for this week.