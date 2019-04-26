BBC asks OFCOM for more iPlayer freedom to compete with Netflix

AUNTIE BEEB has submitted plans that would see its streaming service, BBC iPlayer reinvented to better compete with paid services like Netflix.

As more and more services come online, including the forthcoming Disney+, Auntie is concerned that the restrictions placed on it will make it difficult to compete, despite its lack of price tag.

The proposals, sent to Ofcom include retention of all iPlayer programming for one year, after which it could well end up with the new Britbox co-venture with ITV.

It also wants the freedom to offer more box sets of previous series' as catch-up/curtain raisers to new series and to offer archive content on iPlayer.

All these changes are the results of "toes-in-the-water" such as the wide range of aged science documentaries that have been amusing INQ over the past few months.

A Public Interest Test conducted by the BBC argues that there'll be more public value and won't prove anti-competitive - rather bringing iPlayer in line with other streaming services.

It also warns that imposing limits such as those its currently under will undermine the BBC's ability to innovate and evolve as others do.

Charlotte Moore, Auntie's Director of Content said:

"We want to make the best UK programmes available to audiences for longer and provide a range of series and box sets for everyone to enjoy. This will bring the BBC iPlayer in line with what other services already offer and give audiences even greater value for their licence fee.

"The media landscape is changing rapidly, and global media giants are increasingly dominant. We hope Ofcom can consider these plans quickly and enable us to deliver what UK audiences want and expect."

Although the decision to move BBC Three from Linear TV to On Demand was trailblazing at the time, the corporation feels that it's now manacled to rules that could scupper it down the line.

With Netflix, Amazon, Sky Q/Now TV amongst the rivals offering extensive programme libraries, and Disney+ and Discovery amongst those with plans to widen the market further, the BBC seems keen to act now before it's too late.

Earlier this month, it announced the demerger of its UKTV channel joint-venture with Discovery which will lead to the Discovery service in 2020, as well as Britbox and an enhanced UKTV Play. μ