Code snippets point to an Nvidia Shield Convertible in development

NVIDIA looks to be re-entering the tablet game with an unannounced 2-in-1 convertible device.

There's little argument that when Nvidia puts its mind to consumer hardware, it rarely puts a foot wrong. Despite not offering a new tablet for five years, the set-top games console version - the Nvidia Shield TV - continues to be updated, upgraded and un-peered.

But fans of Nvidia tablets have been left behind, with the last edition still stuck on Android 7.0 Nougat.

But there's hope in the form of some mysterious code, spotted by the XDA boffins, that suggests that Nvidia is working on the software that will allow a device to work as a laptop, a tablet or… well, the third mode is "dynamic" and your guess is as good as ours.

The new code was added to the Nvidia Shield Experience software that at present, only covers the TV device. Given as it's clearly not for that - it sounds like a convertible is on the way.

When we last chatted to Nvidia kingpin Jensen Huang, he said that there were no plans for a tablet (this was about a year ago) and that it was unlikely that that would change unless it could offer something truly unique.

Is this that unique product? That remains to be seen. The specs within the code keep changing - it could be powered by a Tegra X2 or a paired down Tegra Xavier, but either way, that would make it an absolute beast, especially for gamers.

Nvidia isn't confirming or denying anything right now and pointed out in a statement to The Verge that it was quite common for code fragments to make it to release, yet referring to products that never see the light of day.

The other big question is whether any such product would run Android at all, given Google's preference for Chrome OS on its own premium devices. Time will tell. μ