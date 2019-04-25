Apple is recalling some bork-prone AC wall plug adaptors
And the reason why might shock you, literally
APPLE IS CONTINUING its run of borkage with the announcement of a rare product recall.
The firm isn't asking iPhone or MacBook owners to hand over their expensive gadgets but is instead calling for the return of bork-prone wall plug adapters designed for use in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.
Apple says the affected Apple three-prong wall plug adaptors, which shipped with Mac and certain iOS devices between 2003 and 2010 and were also included in the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit that apparently exists, "may break and create a risk of electrical shock if touched."
The firm says it's aware of six incidents where users have been shocked by the old adapters, which it's now recalling for immediate replacement.
If you're the unlucky owner of a shonky Apple AC adapter, which the firm explains are "white, with no letters in the inside slot where it attaches to an Apple power adapter", you'll need to hand over the serial number for your at-least-seven-year-old Mac, iPad, iPhone or iPod.
Replacements can be arranged via Apple Support, an Apple retail store or an authorized Apple service provider. µ
Further reading
INQ Latest
The Windows Media Center SDK has been posted to GitHub
It's a cinema
Intel might not have 10nm desktop Core processors ready until 2022
But its laptop chips will start moving to the shrunken process node
Samsung to splurge £89bn on non-memory chips in bid to rattle Intel and TSMC
Firm hopes investment will create 15,000 jobs by 2030
Apple is recalling some bork-prone AC wall plug adaptors
And the reason why might shock you, literally