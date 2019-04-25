Nintendo Switch sales have sailed past N64 lifetime shipments

REMEMBER HOW some folks doubted the potential of the Switch? Nintendo must be laughing in their faces as it has now flogged more hybrid consoles than lifetime sales of the N64.

Nintendo managed to sell a healthy 2.47 million Switch units in the quarter that ended 31 March, with total sales hitting 34.74 million.

In comparison, the N64 sold 32.93 million worldwide and the poor Wii U only managed 13.56 million sales during its short lifespan. Ninty still has some way to go to surpass the 101.63 million Wii consoles sold and the 118.69 million Game Boys it flogged over the course of the handheld console's life.

But the latter two gadgets were massively popular and released at times when smartphones, tablets, and other casual gaming devices weren't as prolific; in that context, the Switch is doing pretty damn well.

This means Nintendo is raking in the cash, some $2.2bn in operating profit. And it's still managing to shift the 3DS and 2DS handheld consoles, despite the appeal of the Switch; it sold 2.55 million units during the company's fiscal year.

There's also an appetite for the NES and SNES Classic consoles, with Nintendo boasting that it has sold 5.95 million units of the retro remakes combined.

All this is pretty good for a company that looked to be on the ropes but a few years ago.

With rumours of a Switch refresh potentially popping up this year, there's scope for Nintendo to build upon the roaring success of the console; it would also have the opportunity to ensure the next Switch doesn't have a hackable hardware flaw at its heart.

Nintendo is set to keep cranking out first title games based on its popular franchises, but it also has a thriving indie game and third-party developer community, which should keep pushing the appeal of the Switch.

Sadly, there's no word on how many more classic consoles Ninty will remake or whether it will release a proper virtual console to allow N64 games to be played on the Switch. But we'd place a decent bet that if it did even more Switches would fly off the shelf. µ