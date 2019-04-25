Microsoft's healthy Q3 is boosted by 73 per cent rise in Azure revenue

MICROSOFT IS CELEBRATING after a very healthy earnings report for the third quarter of its fiscal 2019 year.

Revenue has jumped 14 per cent year-on-year with net income up 19 per cent. In terms of spondulicks, that's $30.6bn on a net income of $8.8bn.

The high flying parts of the business remain the same - cloud services and the venerable Office suite. But nothing did particularly badly either.

Surface revenue grew 21 per cent to $1.3bn, fueled by the Surface Book 2 and Surface Go, and Xbox/Gaming revenue was up 5 per cent with a drop in hardware bolstered by a rise in software sales.

Windows has benefited from the impending death of Windows 7, meaning a significant number of companies upgrading their fleets of machines to Windows 10. Sales of Windows to OEMs (that is to say, licences for versions preloaded onto new machines) is up 15 per cent, despite the Home version seeing a 1 per cent drop.

Microsoft credits improving chip availability as the reason for improved PC shipments, showing exactly how the different aspects of PC production knock on to each other.

Meanwhile, those hero products continue to drive company growth. Office revenue is up 12 per cent year-on-year with 180 million active Office 365 business users and a further 34.2 million consumer Office users. A tasty tidbit - Outlook for iOS and Android now has 100 million users too.

Cloud, naturally, saw the biggest jump; cloud services and server products are up 27 per cent, mostly down to a leap of 73 per cent for Azure revenue.

Commenting on the results, Microsoft boss Satya Nadella said: "Leading organizations of every size in every industry trust the Microsoft cloud. We are accelerating our innovation across the cloud and edge so our customers can build the digital capability increasingly required to compete and grow,"

The earnings call brought happy news for investors, with diluted earnings up 20 per cent at $1.14 per share, translating to $7.4bn returned to shareholders during the quarter. μ