Oppo's Reno lineup lands in Europe with 'shark-fin' selfie cams and 5G

CHINESE PHONE MAKER Oppo has flaunted its flagship Reno smartphone lineup, comprising the Reno, Reno 5G and Reno 10x Zoom.

At an event in the 5G-ready Swiss capital of Zurich on Wednesday, Oppo announced that it'd be releasing the flagship trio outside of China, no doubt in a bid to squeeze Huawei's growing dominance in Europe.

Taking aim squarely at the P30 Pro, Oppo's literally-named Reno 10x Zoom touts the, er, 10x lossless zoom tech that the firm teased at this year's MWC; the system includes three cameras to cover a broad range of focal lengths from 16mm to 160mm, and comprises a 48MP main camera, an ultra-wide camera and a telephoto lens.

Elsewhere, preempting the imminent arrival of the OnePlus 7 Pro, the new Reno gadgets employ an unusual pop-up selfie camera design to allow for a notch-less screen. While the Oppo Find X used a motorized array that raised the entire top panel of the phone, the Reno has a wedge-shaped "shark fin" pop-up that houses the front-facing camera and an accompanying flash.

The front camera, front flash, speaker and rear flash are all cleverly housed within the compact rising structure. In just 0.8s the structure fully extends, ready for whenever creativity strikes. #OPPOReno #FurtherYourVision pic.twitter.com/LODZ59mskN — OPPO (@oppo) April 24, 2019

Elsewhere, the "entry-level" Oppo Reno, which will be launch in a number of Huawei-a-like colourways, packs a 6.4in AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 710 SoC backed up by 6GB/8GB RAM and 128HB/256GB storage, dual cameras and a 3,765mAh battery.

The 5G-suffixed variant, unsurprisingly, offers support for 5G connectivity thanks to its upgraded Snapdragon 855 chip. While UK availability has yet to be announced, EE has confirmed that it'll be flogging the Reno 5G once its next-gen network goes live in Blighty.

The highest-spec Reno 10x also packs a Snapdragon 855 CPU, alongside a 6.6in AMOLED display, 8GB RAM and a and 4,065mAh battery. It'll be available from €799 when it arrives in Blighty in early June, €100 cheaper than the 5G version. µ