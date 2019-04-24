Apple might start offering one-day repairs for shonky MacBook keyboards

APPLE WILL NOW FIX your shonky MacBook keyboard within 24-hours, according to a leaked memo obtained by MacRumours.

It's no secret that MacBook and MacBook Pro laptops have suffered from keyboard issues since the introduction of the much-maligned butterfly mechanism back in 2015.

While the new mechanism allowed Apple to equip MacBooks with thinner and supposedly more tactile keyboards, it's also prone to borkage when dust and debris get in between the keys.

Although Apple offers free repairs, the process is currently cumbersome and requires affected devices to be shipped to a repair facility; a process that would take about five business days, forcing some frustrated MacBook owners to take things into their own, er, hands.

That looks set to change, however. In an internal titled "How to support Mac customers with keyboard-related repairs in store," Apple advises Genius Bar technicians that keyboard repairs should be "prioritised to provide next-day turnaround time".

"Most keyboard-related repairs will be required to be completed in store until further notice. Additional service parts have been shipped to stores to support the increased volume," it reads.



"These repairs should be prioritised to provide next-day turnaround time. When completing the repair, have the appropriate service guide open and carefully follow all repair steps."

Apple's latest efforts to appease users of its shonk-prone Mac keyboard comes just weeks after the firm was forced to admit that the issue is also affecting its most-recent MacBooks, which ship with a "new and improved" third-gen butterfly mechanism which adds in a layer of rubberised silicon material to keep out dust and muck.

"We are aware that a small number of users are having issues with their third-generation butterfly keyboard and for that we are sorry," an Apple spokesman said in the statement.

"The vast majority of Mac notebook customers are having a positive experience with the new keyboard," the spokesman added. µ