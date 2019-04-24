Microsoft Paint has been pardoned and will appear in future Windows 10 builds

It's the question we all want answering

MICROSOFT HAS CONFIRMED that it is no longer planning to remove Paint from Windows 10. For now at least.

The plan had originally been for the 33-year-old program to be depreciated in favour of the more modern Paint 3D, instead offering it as a free download from the Windows Store.

However, the popularity of Paint remains significant enough for the company to make a U-turn, meaning the forthcoming May 2019 Update to Windows 10 will continue to have Paint preinstalled.

Originally included as a rebadged version of third-party app PC Paintbrush, back in 1985, Paint has been regularly updated but still has the overriding functionality of that first edition, albeit with support for more file formats and an updated interface.

News of a possible U-turn came as Windows Insiders spotted that the reference to the removal of Paint had itself been removed in the latest build of Windows 10.

This was later confirmed by Brandon Le Blanc, a senior program manager at Microsoft:

Yes, MSPaint will be included in 1903. It'll remain included in Windows 10 for now. — Brandon LeBlanc (@brandonleblanc) April 23, 2019

At present, that's all we know - there's no official explanation as to why Paint has been reprieved, and if that means it is back in active development, having previously been declared as depreciated.

It's also not clear where this leaves Paint 3D and although there's been a bit of speculation that perhaps Paint has "won" some sort of war between the two, we suspect it's more likely that they'll be left to run side-by-side allowing you to pick whichever you prefer, much in the way that Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge do.

Microsoft has been working to update some of the older elements of the Windows experience. Another popular app on the chopping block is the "snipping tool" which is set to be replaced by a more function-rich "snip and sketch" in future editions. μ