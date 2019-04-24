EXPERT NEGOTIATING ROBOT Theresa May has reportedly agreed to allow controversial telecoms company Huawei to provide equipment for the upcoming 5G infrastructure in the UK.

Despite ongoing concerns about the security of Huawei equipment and repeated allegations that it is at least capable of sending information back to Chinese authorities, Maybot has seemingly ruled, personally, that Huawei can provide equipment for "non-core" parts of the network.

What that means, in reality, is that antennas are good, but the technology that talks directly to the network is going to have to come from elsewhere.

Concerns over security are balanced by warnings that not using Huawei kit - which is said to risk putting the progress of 5G back by up to two years - potentially put those who opt for a ban on the back foot for years to come.

A statement from Huawei said that it was "pleased that the UK is continuing to take an evidence-based approach to its work, and we will continue to work cooperatively with the government, and the industry".

The decision appears to have divided the cabinet, some of whom still have significant concerns over the Huawei issue, especially given that an early verdict from GCHQ research into the company's equipment found that while there was no evidence of backdoors there was 'shoddy' engineering in the equipment that was tested.

An official verdict on Huawei by GCHQ isn't due until next month, but it appears that the prime minister has decided she wants to get this decision in before she goes.

Critics are warning that the decision is likely to affect the UK's standing amongst the security community, and may even threaten our place within the "Five Eyes" security alliance, currently meeting in Glasgow.

There's been no official confirmation of the reports from UK Gov so far. Meanwhile, Huawei has repeatedly denied any involvement or cooperation with the Chinese government. μ