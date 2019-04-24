Chrome 74 brings long-awaited dark mode to Windows

GOOGLE HAS RELEASED Chrome 74 for Windows, Mac, Linux, Chrome OS and Android users.

While the update brings with it a number of tweaks and a host of bugfixes, the standout feature is the arrival of dark mode for Windows users.

However, the goth-friendly theme, which landed on macOS with Chrome 73, isn't yet available for all, with a Chrome community manager noting that the feature is rolling out to "a small number of Chrome M74 users now, and it will become more widely available in the near future."

As noted by The Verge, if for some reason you're really desperate to enable dark mode, it can be forced using this trick:

Find the shortcut you use to launch Chrome and open the properties

Add "--force-dark-mode" to the end of the target location (without quotes)

Launch Chrome and dark mode will be enabled. If you usually launch Chrome from a pinned taskbar item, you'll need to launch with the shortcut trick and then unpin/pin again for this to hold

Once it's enabled in Chrome, Windows users - just like Mac users - will have to switch the OSes skin to the "Dark" setting, after which Chrome will automatically turn on its similarly-gloomy mode; there's no option to use the browser's dark mode independently.

Elsewhere, Chrome 74 brings with it a new experimental flag to enable lazy loading which prioritizes the loading of visible content over content that is not visible on a page, an option to prevent webpages from automatically throwing pop-ups at you when you're closing or opening a page, and support for reducing motion on web pages.

The update also squashes 39 security fixes, five of which have been labelled as 'high severity.'

Chrome 74 for desktop is available to download now, and if your browser hasn't received it already, users can request it manually by visiting their Chrome browser's built-in updater. The Chrome 74 beta for Android can be downloaded from the Play Store, with stable releases for Android and iOS expected to roll out shortly. µ