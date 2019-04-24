AMD advert leak shows off 50th anniversary Radeon VII and Ryzen 7

IF YOU'RE THE TYPE OF PERSON who gets fizzy undercrackers at the thought of a PC component box leak, then come with us dear, weird reader.

Make sure you're sitting down, as VideoCardz has found an advert that shows off the packaging for AMD's previously-rumoured 50th anniversary Ryzen 7 2700X processor and Radeon VII GPU.

There's no way to ensure this leak is legit and not the machinations of some very niche troll, but given its been 50 years since AMD has been AMD, we wouldn't be surprised if the chipmaker celebrated half a century of arguably lagging behind Intel and Nvidia.

There's naff all information on specifications or price, though a release date of 29 April along with the words "get ready" appear on the ad. Nor is there any indication whether these so-called anniversary editions will be much different to their standard siblings.

At the very worst, the anniversary editions could simply be standard parts packed into a fancy box for AMD to show how its been cranking out hardware for half a century. Not as bad would be an anniversary colour scheme for the parts, which people who have PCs with side windows could enjoy pouring over.

At best, we'd expect the parts to have a boost in clock/video memory speed or thermal performance to enable better overclocking; perhaps AMD might bundle in some anniversary edition overclocking and tweaking software.

All in all, there's not a great deal to see here. But for folks building a new AMD-based PC, such potential anniversary parts might appeal, especially if they've been long-term Team Red backers.

AMD's big showcase this year will be with the third-generation Ryzen Zen 2-based processors and the upcoming Navi-based graphics cards, which if the PlayStation 5 semi-reveal is anything to go by, should promise some decent performance. µ