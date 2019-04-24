Intel's 9th-gen Core laptop CPUs max out at 5GHz

ANOTHER WEEK, ANOTHER BATCH of Intel laptop processors, this time in the form of ninth-generation Core H-series CPUs.

H-series chips are Intel's high-end version of its top-dog Core desktop processors and are the chipmaker's first mobile chips to come with the ninth-gen branding.

Like the previous generation, the CPUs are still based on the 14nm fabrication process, so we're looking at a Coffee Lake architecture refresh here; don't expect bucket loads more of power, performance and efficiency.

Intel spouted a lot of good percentage gains in gaming and creative workloads but it bizarrely compared the ninth-gen processors against sixth-generation CPUs, so we'll brush those aside.

At the top end of the processor pile, Intel has the Core i9-9980HK; an eight-core, 16-thread CPU comes with a base clock of 2.4GHz and tops out at 5GHz, with 16MB of smart cache to play with. The Core i9-9880H is a similar story only with a base clock speed of 2. GHz and a boost clock of 4.8GHz.

After that sits the Core i7-9850H, which drops two cores and four threads, loses 2MB of smart cache and runs from 2.6GHz to 4.6GHz; hardly a slouch. The Core i7-9760H also has six cores and 12 threads, but only hits 4.5GHz at full speed.

With the ninth-gen Core i5-9400H, you're looking at four cores and eight threads with 8MB of smart cache, and a clock speed that runs from 2.5GHz to 4.3GHz.

In case you're blind to patterns, it's the same core, cache and thread story with the Core i5-9300H, only the top clock speed hits 4.1GHz with a base clock of 2.4GHz.

These CPUs are set to be put to use in gaming and professional grade laptops, with the more core and thread heavy CPUs likely set to appeal to creative types who like to do a lot of video rendering, which tends to enjoy a multicore orgy.

The likes of Acer, Asus, Alienware and Dell, Lenovo, MSI and Razer all have lappys on the cusp of being released that make use of the ninth-generation Core processors.

Again, don't go expecting to see massive leaps in processor performance when it comes to everyday computing and gaming; you'll likely need to wait until Intel gets cranking out its 10nn processors first, whenever that'll be. µ