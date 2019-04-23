Teen sues Apple for $1bn over 'Orwellian' in-store surveillance tech

APPLE MAY HAVE settled its ongoing litigation with Qualcomm, but it's now facing yet another billion-dollar lawsuit courtesy of an, er, 18-year-old student.

Ousmane Bah, a college student from New York, filed the claim against Apple and security firm Security Industry Specialists Inc on Monday, Bloomberg reports.

He claims he was arrested in November and after the Apple's in-store facial recognition software falsely linked him to a series of thefts in Boston, New Jersey, Delaware and Manhattan.

Bah claims that the real robber used a stolen learner's permit that had his name, address and other personal information, and alleges that as this ID didn't feature his photo, Apple programmed its stores' face recognition system to associate the real thief's face with Bah's details.

The lawsuit notes that the arrest warrant included a photo which did not resemble Bag, who claims that he could not have carried out the theft in Boston since it took place while he was attending his senior prom in Manhattan.

An NYPD detective realised that Bah had been wrongfully arrested, viewing surveillance footage from the store and seeing that the suspect looked "nothing like" Bah

"He was forced to respond to multiple false allegations which led to severe stress and hardship," the complaint reads.

The lawsuit also argues that Apple's "use of facial recognition software in its stores to track individuals suspected of theft is the type of Orwellian surveillance that consumers fear, particularly as it can be assumed that the majority of consumers are not aware that their faces are secretly being analyzed."

Apple, naturally, hasn't commented on the lawsuit. µ