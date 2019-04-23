Facebook also stored 'millions' of Instagram passwords in plaintext

FACEBOOK REALLY WANTED you to know about an important update to the plaintext password fiasco we wrote about last month, but accidentally published the news as an update to a month-old piece. At the same time the Mueller report was being released to the US media, and everyone in Blighty was in the pub.

Don't worry Facebook: we'll help fix this catastrophic lapse of judgement.

Originally, the post said that that the incident impacted "tens of thousands" of Instagram accounts. It turns out that was rounding down, somewhat. "Update on April 18, 2019 at 7AM PT: Since this post was published, we discovered additional logs of Instagram passwords being stored in a readable format," the new text reads. "We now estimate that this issue impacted millions of Instagram users.

"We will be notifying these users as we did the others. Our investigation has determined that these stored passwords were not internally abused or improperly accessed."

Hey, what's a missing couple of zeroes between friends? Anyway, that's people told. You're welcome, Mr Zuckerberg.

This is extra bad for Facebook because Instagram has done a pretty good job of avoiding the collateral damage of Facebook's many bad PR incidents of the last 18 months. While the young and people with good judgment are abandoning Facebook in droves, Instagram continues to flourish, especially in that harder to reach youth demographic. Reminding people that A) Facebook owns Instagram and B) That means lax security can impact both probably isn't ideal for the company.

Hey, crazy thought: do you think publishing the news at an unsocial hour maybe wasn't a mistake?

Nah: we've just been reading too many pages of the Mueller report. Silly INQ. µ