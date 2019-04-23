Samsung delays the launch of the Galaxy Fold due to screen borkage

IN A MOVE that should surprise precisely nobody, Samsung has moved the calendar entry marked "PR disaster" from this Friday to some currently undefined point in the future.

Yes, you were supposed to have the Galaxy Fold in your hands at the end of the week, but given the worryingly high chance of it being back in a box labelled RMA by Monday morning, Samsung has pulled the plug on the launch.

"Initial findings from the inspection of reported issues on the display showed that they could be associated with impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge," the company wrote. "There was also an instance where substances found inside the device affected the display performance.

"We will take measures to strengthen the display protection. We will also enhance the guidance on care and use of the display including the protective layer so that our customers get the most out of their Galaxy Fold."

If 'getting the most out a product' involves it surviving the weekend, then perhaps it just didn't have that much potential after all?

The whole thing is quite a statement considering the circumstances, actually. It's a lot less contrite than you might imagine for a company that's essentially on damage control, as Samsung talks about its "completely new mobile category", "excitement around the Galaxy Fold," and how it's "working closely with customers and partners to move the industry forward."

If you were just glancing at the statement with no prior knowledge, you'd assume something minor, like the hinge clicking too loudly. You wouldn't think that multiple phones had literally stopped working within days of arriving.

Will the Galaxy Fold ever see the light of day? Samsung says so, but then up until Monday, it was adamant that release was going to be on Friday as planned, like the captain of the Titanic insisting that people wouldn't have bought tickets if they didn't like the look of that iceberg.

In other words: we wouldn't count on it. µ