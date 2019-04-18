Ecuador hit with 40 million daily cyber attacks in wake of Assange arrest

ECUADOR CLAIMS IT'S BEEN whacked with more 40 million daily cyber attacks since Julian Assange was arrested last week.

The Ecuadorian government on Thursday withdrew asylum for Assange, allowing Brit cops to arrest him at the London embassy that he has called home for more than seven years.

In a video posted to Twitter, Ecuador's president Lenin Moreno said at the time: "In a sovereign decision Ecuador withdrew the asylum status to Julian Assange after his repeated violations to international conventions and daily-life protocols."

Since the dramatic arrest, which saw Assange dragged out of the embassy spouting "the UK must resist... this attempt by the Trump administration", a huge number of cyber attacks have been directed at Ecuadorian government websites from groups in support of the bearded WikiLeaks founder.

"During the afternoon of 11 April we jumped from 51st place to 31st place worldwide in terms of the volume of cyber attacks," Patricio Real, the country's deputy minister for information and communication technologies, said, noting that around 40 million attacks have taken place each day.

Speaking to AFP, Real added that attacks "principally come from the United States, Brazil, Holland, Germany, Romania, France, Austria and the United Kingdom," as well as from the South American country itself.

Javier Jara, the undersecretary of the electronic government department of the telecommunications ministry, told AFP the attacks were "volumetric"; a common type of Denial of Distributed Service (DDoS) attack that floods a target's bandwidth with huge amounts of traffic,

The worst-hit departments the foreign ministry, the central bank, the president's office, the internal revenue service, and several ministries and universities, according to the report. However, the hacking attempts had not led to the theft of any government data but instead made it difficult for employees and citizens to access their accounts. µ