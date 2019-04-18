LG delays V50 ThinQ 'until further notice' due to 5G borkage

We don't ThinQ it'll be coming out any time soon...

IT'S A BAD DAY for the smartphone biz; first we had foldgate, and now LG has announced that it's delaying its V50 ThinQ flagship until further notice.

In a notice on its website, the firm said that the release of the LG V50 ThinQ, which was originally set to debut in Korea on 19 April, has been postponed.

While the reason for the hold-up hasn't been confirmed, the firm said that it's planning to "concentrate on the completeness" of the device in order to make a better product for its customers, adding that it's "working with Qualcomm and domestic mobile operators to improve 5G service".

This implies the phone's 5G connection wasn't working as intended and suggests that Qualcomm's "5G-ready" Snapdragon 855 SoC and X50 modem are to blame.

Samsung is also said to be having issues with the Galaxy S10 5G in South Korea, though this makes use of the company's own chip rather than Qualcomm's 855. According to a report at XDA-Developers, early adopters of the device are complaining of severe connectivity issues, particularly when switching between 4G and 5G networks.

LG hasn't said when the V50 ThinQ will be going on sale, vaguely stating that it will confirm the smartphone's release date "later".

The device, which made a surprise appearance at this year's MWC, is the company's first 5G device, and the first to feature two screens. While not foldable like Samsung's seemingly-borked Galaxy Fold, LG's V50 ThinQ's offers a Dual Screen case, which adds a second "slave" dumb touchscreen that doubles the real estate for multitasking or for use as a joypad.

The device also boasts a triple-lens 3D camera system, stereo speakers using DTS:X tech, a 4,000mAh battery with Fast Charge support, and 128GB built-in storage. µ