AMD shows off Ryzen R1000 CPU that will power the Atari VCS

TEAM RED AMD has shown off the embedded system-on-chip (SoC) that will power Atari's long-awaited VCS console.

Launched on Wednesday, AMD's Ryzen Embedded R100 lineup comprises of two CPUs; the catchily-named R1505G and R1606G. Both are Zen-based dual-core, four-thread CPUs, and both offer an onboard Vega GPU.

The R1505G offers a base CPU clock of 2.4GHz, a boost clock of 3.3GHz, and a GPU clock of 1GHz, while the higher-spec R1606G offers a zippier 2.6GHz base block, a boost clock of at 3.5GHz, and a GPU clock of 1.2GHz.

According to AMD's swooning press release, the SoCs also offer dual 10-gigabit ethernet support, the capability to drive three simultaneous 4K displays, and a TDP range of 12 to 25W.

"The AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000 builds out the Ryzen Embedded family and provides a compelling option for customers that want access to the powerful 'Zen' and 'Vega' architecture and are looking for a highly competitive power/performance solution," said Stephen Turnbull, director of product management and business development at AMD Embedded Solutions.

"The Ryzen Embedded R1000 can support rich multimedia environments for digital displays and casino gaming, enterprise-class security features for edge computing, networking and thin clients, and, most importantly introduces a new class of performance while providing customers with software and hardware compatibility with the extended Ryzen Embedded family."

With the SoCs taking aim at digital displays, high-performance edge computing, networking and thin clients, AMD has quickly lined up a number of customers for the Ryzen Embedded R1000 SoCs including ASRock Industrial, IBASE, and Quixant.

However, the most high-profile customers Atari, which will stuff an R1000 CPU inside its retro VCS console.

Remarking on the deal, Michael Arzt, COO of Atari Connected Devices, said: "With the AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000 powering the Atari VCS, we can support the 4K 60fps HDR content that users expect from a modern, secure gaming and entertainment system.

"AMD's new Ryzen Embedded SoC will also help protect the VCS' environment and content as we support an unprecedented open-access model that allows Atari's highly-creative community to install any other operating system side by side with the Atari OS."

The last we heard, Atari was still targeting a 2019 release for the much-delayed console, having originally promised a spring 2018 release. µ