Samsung is gearing up to create 5nm chips for 2020's gadgets

SAMSUNG IS SETTING itself up to crank out 5-nanometre chips for smartphones and other gadgets coming out in the second half of 2020.

Sammy has only recently got underway with making 7nm chops, which you can find in the likes of the Galaxy S10+, yet the South Korean electronics firm seems unwilling to rest on its laurels.

The jump to the 5nm fabrication node isn't set to turn smartphones into massive speed demons, but chips built on the fabrication process are set to kick out an extra 10 per cent in speed and some 20 per cent in power efficiency.

It doesn't sound like a lot, but popped into say the Galaxy S12, and you could be looking at an overall much nipper and more efficient phone than the Galaxy S10 or what we guess will be the Galaxy S11 at the start of next year.

"In successful completion of our 5nm development, we've proven our capabilities in EUV-based nodes," said Charlie Bae, executive vice president of Foundry Business at Samsung Electronics.

"In response to customers' surging demand for advanced process technologies to differentiate their next-generation products, we continue our commitment to accelerating the volume production of EUV-based technologies."

For those of you who don't know, EUV stands for extreme ultraviolet and is the method in which Samsung makes its 7nm chips.

So the move to 5nm isn't going to shake up the company's fabrication but looks to be an evolution of its current techniques, which is good given Samsung spent a few billion on getting the manufacturing technique chip-shaper for the 7nm node.

Samsung and TSMC are the only two chip makers currently chewing over the 5nm process node, so they look to be stealing the charge on the likes of Qualcomm and Intel, though we'd expect the former to come out with a new Snapdragon chip in the near future that could be based on 5nm fabrication. Not that Qualcomm needs to do much, given its current Snapdragon 855 is a pretty powerful and effective chip. µ