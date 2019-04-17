UK gov's porn block will now come into force on 15 July

UK GOV has announced that age verification will be required on grot sites starting from 15 July.

The so-called "porn block" was originally set to arrive in April 2018, then at the end of 2018, and most recently on 1 April this year. Likely after Googling "porn block problems," the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) failed to meet this seemingly-unironic April Fools' target.

We now have yet another launch date that will likely also be missed, with the DCMS confirming on Wednesday that the bongo-site-block will be rolled out nationwide from 15 July.

Minister for Digital Margot James said: "Adult content is currently far too easy for children to access online. The introduction of mandatory age-verification is a world-first, and we've taken the time to balance privacy concerns with the need to protect children from inappropriate content.

"We want the UK to be the safest place in the world to be online, and these new laws will help us achieve this."

The age verification plans, which more than three-quarters of Brits are blissfully unaware of, are part of the 2017 Digital Economy Act and will require websites and apps that contain pornographic content to introduce an age verifications system.

This will be regulated by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) - at an estimated of £4.4m - which will also have the power to force broadband ISPs and mobile network operators into blocking those that fail to put the "tough" measures in place.

Once implemented, online porn fans to prove their age via their driving licence or a passport before they can access mucky movies. Identification can be submitted digitally - despite the enormous risk of data breaches like the Ashley Madison one from a few years ago, or brazen-masturbators can pick up a £4.99-per-device porn pass from their local newsagents.

In a bid to quell privacy concerns, the BBFC said on Wednesday that as well as requiring all age-verification providers to comply GDPR standards, it's launching an, er, voluntary certification scheme - the Age-verification Certificate (AVC) - which will assess the data security standards of AV providers.

You'll be unsurprised to hear that UK gov's computer illiterate plan has been widely criticised by privacy campaigners, including the Open Rights Foundation (ORG).

"The government needs to compel companies to enforce privacy standards. The idea that they are 'optional' is dangerous and irresponsible," remarked Jim Killock, director at ORG.

"Having some age verification that is good and other systems that are bad is unfair and a scammer's paradise - of the government's own making. Data leaks could be disastrous. And they will be the government's own fault.

"The government needs to shape up and legislate for privacy before their own policy results in people being outed, careers destroyed or suicides being provoked." µ