AMD could mark its 50th anniversary with a special Ryzen 7 chip

AMD LOOKS READY to celebrate its 50th anniversary in silicon style as an "Anniversary Edition" of its Ryzen 7 2700X processor has popped up online.

A listing on the rather scrappy-looking BLT - that Bottom Line Telecommunications, not a popular sandwich in this case - retail site lists the processor as coming with a "Wraith Prism cooler".

NotebookCheck reports that the listing came with a price of $340.95, which is quite a bit for a Ryzen 7 chip. But when we checked the site only the bare-bones listing remained.

"We are not accepting new orders for this item at this time, and this item will be removed from our site shortly. We have no information as to when we will be accepting more orders for this item. Please do not order this item," BLT's site said.

So it looks like the online retailer had to yank the details behind the listing, But the fact it still remains would suggest that an anniversary take on the Ryzen 7 2700X is on its way some point soon.

There were no listed specs for the processors, but we'd hazard a guess and say that if such a chip does indeed exist it'll come with a ramped up clock speed and better thermal performance, perhaps with more overclocking headroom.

There's a good chance that such CPUs will comprise of cherry-picked slices of silicon from AMD's p[reduction line, as chips that are the cream of the crop tend to offer the best performance and overclocking potential.

Such an anniversary processor will likely be the last hurrah for the second-generation Ryzen processor family, as the third-generation Ryzen CPUs are on the horizon.

AMD's rather promising Zen 2 architecture will be at their heart, which will bring CPUs based on the 7-nanometre process node and promised a hike in performance and efficiency for the already solid Ryzen CPUs. µ