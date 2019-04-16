Google acts on claims that developers are finding feedback loops dehumanising

GOOGLE IS MAKING OVERTURES towards fostering a better relationship with its developer community after extensive criticism of some of its policies.

A blog post by the company has revealed plans for a whole new policy on the way it deals with devs, centred on bringing back the human touch that was there all along.

The recent issue of Google's decision to block developers' access to calls and SMS messages without a vetting procedure has brought the issue into sharp focus. Google had been using a system which involved a bunch of pre-fabricated answers and has left them with no real connection with the company - a particular problem where a decision has gone against the dev and they have nobody to explain why to them.

Other examples include account suspensions which, in common with a lot of the big tech companies, are being done with very little regard for actually engaging with the developer at a level that allows them to act on the reasons why.

In fact, Google makes it clear that its decisions are not automated at all, and the way that they are being communicated gives a false impression that there's nobody there but the ghost in the machine.

"Humans, not bots, already review every sensitive decision but we are improving our communication so responses are more personalized - and we are expanding our team to help accelerate the appeals process," the company said.

Google is promising that suspensions, though 99 per cent valid, are being reviewed by human beings and that reinstatement will happen after a thorough review if its felt that there has been an error.

Equally, Google is promising that the review process for apps from new developers without a proven track record will be reduced from weeks to days, so apps can get up more quickly, whilst retaining safety standards in a Play Store which is a wild west frontier no more.

Well, ok, a bit less.

Fine words butter no parsnips and it won't be until we see if these new policies actually work in the real world that we can judge them. μ