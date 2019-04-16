iOS 13 mega-leak confirms Dark Mode and improved iPad multitasking

THE NEXT VERSION of iOS will feature a system-wide Dark Mode and improved iPad multitasking, according to a mega-leak courtesy of 9to5Mac.

While recent reports claimed that work on Apple's long-hyped Dark Mode was "running behind schedule", 9to5Mac's sources claim the goth-friendly theme will be coming to iPhones and iPads when iOS 13 is released this September.

The report notes that iPad apps that run on Marzipan tech, which allows the porting of iOS apps to macOS without too many fiddly code changes, will take advantage of the Dark Mode support on both operating systems.

Multitasking will be another big focus, with iOS 13 set to introduce the ability apps to have multiple windows, with each window offering sheets. It's claimed these sheets can be detached with a drag gesture to become a card that can be moved around freely, stacked and dismissed.

iPad users will also be treated to a new undo gesture; currently, iOS users have to physically shake their device to undo, but with iOS 13, iPad users will be able to perform a three-finger tap on the keyboard area, after which sliding left and right will allow users to undo and redo actions.

Some of Apple's homegrown apps will be getting a much-needed upgrade, too; in iOS 13, Safari will automatically ask for a desktop version of websites when necessary, preventing a common issue where websites will render their iPhone version, while Mail will be getting a Gmail-style makeover that allows users to organise messages into categories and add messages to a "read later" queue.

Elsewhere, the next version of iOS will reportedly include new features, a redesigned Reminders app, better "Hey Siri" rejection for commonly mistaken noises, expanded in-app printing controls and a new volume HUD.

Apple, while yet to comment on the report, will likely give us a proper look at iOS 13 during its WWDC keynote on 3 June. µ