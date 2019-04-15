Facebook spent nearly $20m keeping Zuckerberg safe in 2018

IF YOU RUN a small business and wanted to try and tempt Mark Zuckerberg away to run the IT department or something, we now have an idea of how much that'd set you back.

According to Reuters, regulatory filings show that while it would be very easy to double or even triple Zuckerberg's annual $1 per year base salary, matching his "other" compensation of $22.6m might be a touch harder to swing.

Nearly $20m of that ‘other' column went on personal security for Zuck, and that's doubled from the previous year where just $9m was spent. Of that spend, $2.6m was for personal use of private jets, which doesn't feel like the most affordable way of keeping someone safe, unless his enemies all have a deathly fear of air travel.

While spending on Zuckerberg was going up, the same filings show that his chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, was facing the hardship of a 5.95 per cent take-home pay cut. Though the fact that she still pulled in $23.7m in 2018 will mean that any #prayforsheryl hashtags that spring up are unlikely to gain too much traction.

Why Zuckerberg suddenly feels the need for more personal security isn't exactly clear, although he's certainly become more high profile over the last year. He oversaw several scandals at the company, including data breaches and the whole Cambridge Analytica brouhaha.

The latter launched his own spin-off show: Ask Mr Zuckerberg, an experimental comedy slot where out-of-touch, blowhard lawmakers lined up to ask the Facebook CEO basic IT questions without the luxury of simple thing like research. Sadly it wasn't renewed for a second season, and attempts to bring it to the UK have stalled. µ