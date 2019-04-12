Robot vacuum cleaner has a brush with the law

THE RISE of the machines is oft predicted, but for the paranoid, it's already here and committing break-ins.

An Oregon couple was swept up in a conspiracy after noticing something moving in their bathroom and called in the police to apprehend the criminal.

A team armed with assault rifles and police dogs were sent to the property, SFGate reports, where the bathroom door was broken down and the intruder arrested.

It was the family's Roomba.

The robot vacuum cleaner was simply doing its job - the only confusing part is how it came to be locked in the bathroom in the first place. Vacuum cleaning robots are notorious for their lack of opposable digits.

You'd never have known this from the dashcam footage which shows the Washington County Sheriff's Office taking the opportunity to do a full ‘The Wire' raid before realising that the biggest danger they faced was the risk of slightly cleaner shoes.

In hindsight, of course, the whole "shooting off the door lock" approach might seem a bit heavy-handed, but if you get a call saying there's an intruder, and find the source in a locked room, ignoring cries to give themselves up, then what else are you going to do?

The family, of course, bristled with embarrassment when told "here's your intruder" and being presented by a humble robot servant.

Yes, this is all a bit of silliness, but there's a point to be made - in-home robots are likely to become the norm over the next few years, and as they do, we're going to all have to get used to our homes being empty-not-empty. We'll also have to find ways to make sure that security sensors don't pick them up and set off alarms.

The Roomba is unharmed after its brush with the law and the police report described the workmanship as being ‘very thorough'. Seems that it was here to clean up this town - nothing more. μ