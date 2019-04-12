Intel's 'priceless' Core i9-9980XE CPU, er, goes on sale

CHIPMAKER Intel's "priceless" 9th-gen Core i9-9980XE, has, er, gone on sale in Germany.

At launch, Intel touted the Skylake-X i9-9900XE as a chip with no price-tag attached, saying it instead planned to flog the chip to system builders through online auctions, meaning the price of the chip could go from a couple of thousand pounds to a hell of a lot more.

At the time, reports claimed auctions for the top-of-the-line chip would be held on a quarterly basis and open to just three system builders int he first instance.

German retailer CaseKing.de has different ideas, though, as it's offering the CPU over on its website for €2,999 (around £2,595).

While this seems pricey, the CPU offers some decent specs; it packs 14 cores and 28-threads and will run at a base clock speed of 4GHz out-of-the-box - assuming it comes with a box - and will hit 5GHz across all its cores. Those who splurge on the chip will also find 4 MB L2 cache and 19.25 MB L3 cache, and a TDP of 255 W.

"The Intel Core i9-9990XE is designed specifically for the financial services industry because of specific customer requirements," Intel quipped.

"Because the Intel Core i9-9990XE was built with unique specifications and high frequency to meet the workload needs of this targeted industry, it can only be produced in limited quantities and will not be broadly made available. The part will be offered through an auction to ensure fairness in supply distribution."

Ignoring Intel's official stance, CaseKing has also created a desktop system based on the 'Extreme Edition' chip, and this will set buyers back a cool €12.999,90. Alongside two i9-9900XE CPUs, the gaming-focused machine comes kitted out with an Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti GPU, ab Asus ROG Rampage VI Extreme Omega motherboard two NVMe SSDs and water-cooling. µ