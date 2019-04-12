Google and Huawei will compensate owners of borked Nexus 6P devices

IT MAY HAVE TAKEN TWO YEARS, but Google and Huawei have finally reached an agreement to compensate owners of the bork-prone Nexus 6P.

Back in April 2017, a group of pissed off Nexus 6P users launched a class-action lawsuit against the OEM duo over a "bootloop" issue plaguing the device, which occurred after installing an update that left the handset unusable and stuck in an eternal state of boot.

Owners of the Android 6.0 Marshmallow flagship also kicked off about an issue relating to battery drain, complaining that the 6P often overheated, causing the battery to plummet and the device to unexpectedly switch off.

The lawsuit alleges that owners of borked devices were 'stonewalled' by Huawei, which blamed the Google software, and claims that both firms breached the Nexus 6P's warranty because they were aware of the issue and did nothing to fix it.

"The alleged defect may put the phone into a "bootloop"—a death-spiral wherein the phone will be unresponsive, suddenly switch off, and then remain stuck on a start-up screen," the lawsuit reads.

"The complaint alleges that Google tells consumers to seek warranty coverage from Huawei for this issue and that Huawei is largely unhelpful and often stonewalls attempts to obtain warranty coverage, telling consumers the problem is not the phone or the battery, but instead it is a problem with Google's software."

Google and Huawei this week reached a preliminary agreement to settle the class-action lawsuit. Provided the court approves the settlement on 9 May, anyone in the US bought the Nexus 6P from 25 September 2016 onward will be eligible for as much as $400 if they provide documentation, while those without will receive up to $75.

Those who already received a Pixel XL as part of a warranty exchange will only qualify for a maximum of $10 under the proposed settlement.

Google and Huawei aren't the only firms to be hit with a legal action related to bootloop borkage. Earlier this year, LG settled a class-action lawsuit related to a similar issue plaguing its G4, V10, V20, Nexus 5X, and G5 smartphones, offering owners of a defective handset either $425 in cash or a $700 rebate toward another LG device. µ