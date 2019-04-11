Intel brings Optane and QLC NAND to a single M.2 memory chip

PHAT CHIP VENDOR Intel has revealed details of its long-awaited Optane H10 memory, which combines its state-of-the-art Optane with a quad-level NAND on a single card.

Optane, for the uninitiated, is a flash cache technique that allows even traditional mechanical drives to work at the speed of an SSD. Intel describes it as an entirely new class of memory which

Now, the technology is being combined with actual flash memory, we'll start to see insane speeds of M.2 storage, of which the H10 is the first example.

The H10 will be offered in three capacities: 256GB with 16GB Optane, 512GB/32GB and 1TB/32GB.

Now here's the juicy bit: the specs are bonkers. There are two PCIe controllers, one for the Quad Level Cell (QLC) 3D NAND, one for Optane, but because they work simultaneously, it can achieve some massive speeds - the read speed boasts 24,000 IOPS with a sequential read of 1350 MB/s. Write is even faster - 65,000IOPS - and the read/write latency is just 7/18μs.

Power consumption is low, just 3.5w when the drive is active, and being solid-state, you get a massive 1.6m hours Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) - that's over 182 years of constant hammering.

Rob Crooke, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group explains: "Intel Optane memory H10 with solid-state storage features the unique combination of Intel Optane technology and Intel QLC 3D NAND - exemplifying our disruptive approach to memory and storage that unleashes the full power of Intel-connected platforms in a way no else can provide."

Kits for brave upgraders will be available later this quarter, and the device is now in the hands of OEMs, so you can expect to see ultrabooks and laptops with Optane H10 appearing in time for the holiday spending spree. μ