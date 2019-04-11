Google product replaces failed product, named after different failed product

This is what happens when you Google 'currants'

GOOGLE HAS ANNOUNCED Google Currents, the promised enterprise replacement for Google+ which was lanced like the puss-filled boil it was, earlier in the month.

The more observant amongst you will have spotted that Google Currents has existed before, but that was a different product, a replacement for Google Reader, an app that never needed replacing. That Google Currents has long gone (it became Google Newsstand and then plain old Google News) but the name lives on as a means to build closed social networks for your organisation.

Please, try and keep up, will you?

Google says that the new Currents "enables people to have meaningful discussions and interactions across your organization, helping keep everyone in the know and giving leaders the opportunity to connect with their employees."

Sounds just lovely. The revamped app has a familiar feel to it - the material design is almost identical but with a bit less red and 'Currents' replacing 'Google+' as a logo.

If you feel strongly about it, and have a GSuite account at your organisation, you can request preview access immediately, and even transfer your posts from Google+ - but only the ones related to that GSuite account, your photos from that trip to Aruba are gone and you've no-one to blame but yourself, ok?

Google Currents has lots of handy features; individuals can access detailed analytics for all their posts, and if you're a bit if a big cheese in the company, you can make sure that your posts appear higher up the timeline for maximum visibility. If you plan to centralise your posts, you can nominate the person in charge as a Content Administrator, giving them enhanced access rights.

Google adds: "Currents connects employees to useful and timely content that is personalized to their role and interests. Giving employees access to relevant content keeps them connected to the organization and creates more learning opportunities"

If you're interested, then contact the team at [email protected] for early access. μ