Brit cops arrest Wikileaks founder Julian Assange

WIKILEAKS FOUNDER Julian Assange has been arrested by British police after more than seven years in the Ecuadorian embassy.

Assange, 47, applied for asylum at the embassy in June of 2012 over to avoid being extradited to Sweden where authorities wanted to question him as part of a sexual assault investigation.

That probe was later dropped, Assange now fears he could be extradited to face charges in the United States, where federal prosecutors are investigating WikiLeaks.

The Australian whistleblower could be heard shouting "The UK must resist... this attempt by the Trump administration" as he was dragged out of the building on Thursday morning, which was captured on video by Ruptly (below).

He was arrested on a warrant issued by Westminster Magistrates' Court on 29 June 2012 for failing to surrender to the court and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court "as soon as is possible".

London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement Ecuadorian government had withdrawn asylum for Assange, adding that officers had been "invited into the embassy by the ambassador."

"He has been taken into custody at a central London police station where he will remain, before being presented before Westminster magistrates court as soon as is possible.

"The MPS [Metropolitan Police Service] had a duty to execute the warrant, on behalf of Westminster magistrates court, and was invited into the embassy by the ambassador, following the Ecuadorian government's withdrawal of asylum."

In a video posted to Twitter, Ecuador's president Lenin Moreno said: "In a sovereign decision Ecuador withdrew the asylum status to Julian Assange after his repeated violations to international conventions and daily-life protocols."

In a sovereign decision Ecuador withdrew the asylum status to Julian Assange after his repeated violations to international conventions and daily-life protocols. #EcuadorSoberano pic.twitter.com/pZsDsYNI0B — Lenín Moreno (@Lenin) April 11, 2019

He also alleges the Australian whistleblower blocked security cameras, has mistreated guards and even accessed the security files of the embassy without permission

WikiLeaks tweeted in response to today's arrest saying Ecuador had "illegally terminated" Julian Assange's political asylum.

URGENT: Ecuador has illigally terminated Assange political asylum in violation of international law. He was arrested by the British police inside the Ecuadorian embassy minutes ago.https://t.co/6Ukjh2rMKD — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 11, 2019

Following today's arrest, home secretary Sajid Javid tweeted: "I can confirm Julian Assange is now in police custody and rightly facing justice in the UK.

"I would like to thank Ecuador for its cooperation & metpoliceuk for its professionalism. No one is above the law." µ