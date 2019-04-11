Apple might split iTunes into standalone Music, TV, and Podcasts apps

APPLE'S MUCH-MALIGNED iTunes app might finally be about to meet its death as the firm is reportedly standalone versions of Music, TV and Podcasts for the next version of macOS

Developer Steve Troughton-Smith ‏first stated that Apple is planning to bring to break up iTunes in macOS 10.15 (below), and 9to5Mac this week confirmed the rumour and shared icons for the incoming macOS apps (above).

I am now fairly confident based on evidence I don't wish to make public at this point that Apple is planning new (likely UIKit) Music, Podcasts, perhaps even Books, apps for macOS, to join the new TV app. I expect the four to be the next wave of Marzipan apps. Grain of salt, etc — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) April 5, 2019

The report, citing sources familiar with the next major version of macOS, says iTunes will be split into separate Music, Podcasts, and TV apps, and will launch alongside a major redesign of Apple's long-standing Books app.

"The new Books app will have a sidebar similar to the News app on the Mac, it will also feature a narrower title bar with different tabs for the Library, Book Store, and Audiobook Store," 9to5Mac's Guilherme Rambo notes. "On the library tab, the sidebar will list the user's Books, Audiobooks, PDFs and other collections, including custom ones."

The Music, Podcasts and TV apps will allegedly be made using Apple's Marzipan tech, like the new Apple News app for Macs, which allows the porting of iOS apps to macOS without too many fiddly code changes. This means the apps will likely look similar to their iPhone counterparts, and offer much of the same functionality.

While this is good news for iTunes haters, the bork-prone software isn't quite dead and buried yet. The report notes that macOS 10.15 will still ship with iTunes since Apple doesn't yet have a new solution for manually syncing devices such as old iPods and iPhones with MacBooks.

Apple hasn't commented on the rumour but will likely share more details during its WWDC keynote on 3 June. µ