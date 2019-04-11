US lawmakers pass Save the Internet Act to restore net neutrality

THE US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES has passed an act that would if ratified, lead to the reinstatement of net neutrality in the US.

The Save the Internet Act was passed 232-190 on Wednesday but now has to go to the Republican-controlled Senate, where it's likely to have a much rougher ride.

For those not down with American internet politics, we forgive you - long story short, a dick with a giant mug decided that cable companies should be able to offer faster internet to companies like Netflix in return for premium payments, ending the sacred rule that every bit of data should be treated equally.

This act would put things back the way they were and most people not in the cable industry believe it should be.

"With the Save the Internet Act, Democrats are honouring the will of the people," claimed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Here's the thing - the Republicans are planning reforms of their own, but they won't be anything like as strict as the ones that Obama insisted on during his presidency. The key thing is that under those rules, the internet was a "Title II" service, which carries far stricter guidelines. The Republican reforms wouldn't reinstate that bit, and that's the most important aspect for most observers.

To be fair, the Save The Internet Act does have some Republican support, but it's generally thought that it won't be enough; the bill is likely to go down, and that'll be that - the stupid mug man will have won.

Of course, there's a vague chance that further pressure from the many stakeholders in the campaign will present a watertight case and convince the Senate of the eternal verities of Net Neutrality. But we somehow doubt it.

'Will of the people' our collective bottoms. Ultimately, the will of people will go down to party politics. μ