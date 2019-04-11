PC shipments continue to tumble and Intel's CPU shortage is to blame

THE PC MARKET continued to tumble in the first quarter of 2019 and the finger of blame has been pointed squarely at Intel.

Both Gartner and IDC have released their respective data on the worldwide PC market and both, unsurprisingly, note a year-over-year decline in shipments. Gartner, whose numbers are typically at the higher end of the scale, says 58.5 million PCs were shipped in Q1 2019, down 4.6 per cent-year-over year, while IDC notes a lesser 3 per cent year-on-year decline.

While their numbers are different, both analyst firms are blaming this slump on a shortage of Intel processors at the low-end of the market.

"We saw the start of a rebound in PC shipments in mid-2018, but the anticipation of a disruption by CPU shortages impacted all PC markets as vendors allocated to the higher-margin business and Chromebook segment," quipped Mikako Kitagawa, senior principal analyst at Gartner.

IDC agreed, noting: "Intel CPU shortages continued to pose a production bottleneck for PC makers, making it difficult to meet new demand especially from the business side as the Windows 10 migration continues."

Both also agree that this ongoing CPU shortage was good news for AMD, noting that more brands began sourcing alternative CPUs from Team Red; Microsoft could be next to follow suit, according to recent rumours.

In terms of vendors, Gartner pegs Lenovo as the market leader with 13.19 million units shipped and growth of 6.9 (nice) per cent year-on-year. IDC, however, claims that HP led the market in the first quarter, with 23.2 per cent of the market compared to Lenovo's 23 per cent.

Both put Dell in third place with 17.6 and 17.7 per cent of the market, respectively, and Apple in fourth with a 6.8 per cent share of global shipments.

While Apple saw its market share jump in the first quarter, IDC notes that the widely-complained-about keyboard issues affecting its recent MacBooks could hamper its growth going forward.

"Though the company refreshed some of its notebooks recently, the latest models have not been met with the greatest fanfare as reviews point to hardware issues that may affect sales in the coming months," the analyst outfit says. µ