Facebook delays long-teased 'Clear History' tool yet again

Facebook really doesn't want to let go of your data

THE SOCIAL NETWORK Facebook has delayed its long-teased 'Clear History' tool yet again.

The feature was first shown off back in May 2018 as Facebook battled with the Cambridge Analytica scandal. At the time, the firm said it would roll out to users in spring 2019, but it's now been delayed until the end of the year.

At a Facebook event attended by Engadget on Wednesday, Guy Rosen, Facebook's VP of Integrity - who knew - said the 'Clear History' feature would now arrive between September and November.

"We're working to re-engineer our systems, and how we process that data so that we can do it right," said Rosen. "That's why it's taking more time than anticipated."

It's hardly surprising that Facebook is reluctant to push out the feature. It will let users wipe information the social network collects about them from third-party apps and websites and will offer users an option to completely disable Facebook from storing this kind of information.

"In your web browser, you have a simple way to clear your cookies and history. The idea is a lot of sites need cookies to work, but you should still be able to flush your history whenever you want. We're building a version of this for Facebook too. It will be a simple control to clear your browsing history on Facebook — what you've clicked on, websites you've visited, and so on," Zuckerberg said at the launch last year.

"We're starting with something a lot of people have asked about recently: the information we see from websites and apps that use Facebook's ads and analytics tools."

While good news for privacy-conscious Facebookers, if such people exist, he went on to say that the feature will likely hamper the social network's efforts to deliver relevant ads to consumers.

Users will have a small price to pay, too, as when the feature is switched on, users will have to re-sign into every Facebook-linked website again.

Or, y'know, you could just delete your account. µ