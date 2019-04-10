Google Docs, Sheets and Slides will now play nice with Dropbox

TWO MONTHS AFTER Valentine's Day has been and gone for another year, and it seems the lovey-dovey vibes have finally reached the distinctly unromantic world of corporate enterprise software. On the same day that Slack announced a whole bunch of Office 365 integration, Dropbox has gotten surprisingly cosy with Google Docs, Sheets and Slides.

That might seem a little strange, given there are presumably people at Alphabet that have "Google Drive 4 Life" tattooed across their back, but it's extremely welcome for consumers all the same.

Currently, in open beta, it works pretty much exactly how you'd imagine. If you take part in the beta, you'll now be able to create Google's brand of text, spreadsheets and presentations directly from your folders, and then share them using Dropbox's standard controls.

Existing office files - your .docs, .xls' and the like - will open up with Google's editing software straight from Dropbox.com, regardless of the software that was used to create them. Saving them after editing retains the file type, so you won't get people moaning about incompatibility when you send it on to them.

Even Google Docs comments are tied to Dropbox's own system, and all text saved in documents on the shared folder will be indexed and searchable meaning you shouldn't lose track of your favourite files.

For the duration of the beta, Docs in ‘Box is only available for G Suite customers, but Dropbox says it'll become available to us regular freeloaders once it ends its testing period. That's reassuring to know, given Dropbox seems to have been getting a little less generous of late, most recently limiting its free accounts to just three devices. µ