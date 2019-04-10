Samsung Galaxy A80 arrives with rotating triple-lens camera

SAMSUNG HAS LAUNCHED the Galaxy A80, its first smartphone to feature a rotating camera.

The notch-less device ditches the punch-hole cutout found on the flagship Galaxy S10 and instead adopts an unusual rotating pop-up triple-lens camera. This allows the handset's 6.7in FHD+ Super AMOLED to remain unblemished, and also allows the rear camera system to spin around for all of your, er, selfie needs.

The triple camera array comprises a 48MP f/2.0 lens - the highest-resolution sensor on a Samsung phone to date, alongside an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor, the latter of which enables Live Focus videos by scanning objects for measurement and depth.

The camera also comes equipped with Samsung's "super steady" video mode, an AI-powered Scene Optimizer and a Flaw Detection feature that, apparently, automatically identifies glitches before you click.

The Samsung Galaxy A70, which forms part of the firm's mid-range A-Series lineup, continues to pack flagship specs throughout; there's a screen-embedded fingerprint scanner, an octa-core processor paired with 8GBR AM and 128GB internal storage, and a 3,500mAh battery that supports 25W super-fast charging like the incoming S10 5G and the Galaxy A70.

You'll also find Google's Android 9 Pie software skinned with Samsung's One UI, equipping the A80 with its usual software add-ons such as an AI-powered battery saver mode, Samsung Knox and, ugh, Bixby.

Samsung hasn't yet told us when and where the Galaxy A80 will be available, but we'll update this article when we hear more. The company has confirmed that the A80 will be available in three colours: Angel Gold, Ghost White and Phantom Black. µ