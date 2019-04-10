Developers are getting younger and they love Rust, says Stack Overflow

ONE OF our highlights of the year has arrived, as the Stack Overflow Global Developer Survey 2019 is out.

Unlike the 50-100 dumb surveys we get every day that go in the INQ bin, the Stack Overflow survey gathers data from its users, not some random focus group, and this time over 90,000 developers took part.

It's one of the best indicators we've got of what IT industry professionals are up to, and how it's affecting the industry.

Here are the headline findings: Python is cementing its position as the darling of programming languages; it's the fastest rising programming language amongst devs, overtaking Java for the first time. The top languages are JavaScript (67.8 - for the umpteenth time), HTML/CSS (63.5) and SQL (54.4) with Python slotting in at 4th place with 41.7 per cent.

But what you use and what you love are two different things. The most loved language is Rust (83.1) followed by Python and TypeScript. It serves as a reminder that it's not always easy to program what your clients need in the language you love. Javascript is way down the list in 11th place, with only 66.8 per cent rating it.

The most popular operating system for coding on is (predictably) Linux with 53.3 per cent, but only just - Windows snaps at the heels with 50.7 per cent. Most notably though, the container platform Docker is a comfortable third at 31.5 per cent.

The most dreaded language is VBA (75.2) followed by Objective-C (68.7) and Assembly Language (64.4).

They're getting younger. Over half of this year's respondents had already written a line of code by their 16th birthday - though that figure is significantly higher in some regions, lower in others, and is definitely dinkle heavy, with more men starting earlier than women. 8.7 per cent say they were under ten.

That said, 45 per cent of respondents have less than 10 years of coding experience - only 4.7 per cent have over twenty years.

The most common physical disability is blindness, with just 1.5 per cent, so you're a reasonably healthy lot, but with over 20,000 respondents having some sort of mental disorder, its an eye-opener to the epidemic that mental health is becoming.

The UK is amongst the oldest demographic of developer with an average age of 32.2, just behind Australia and the US with 32.8 average age. The youngest respondents are in India with an average age of 25.9, which ties in with the fact that it's also the country with the youngest average start to coding.

The most used social network is Reddit, whilst respondents agreed (by some margin) that Elon Musk will be the most influential person in tech in 2019. He scored 30.2 per cent with Jeff Bezos a distant second at 7.2 per cent.

We've only scraped the tip of the iceberg, and if you're interested in this sort of thing, we really recommend giving the full survey a read. There's a fully interactive website to play with.

Most importantly though, 78.2 per cent of developers have advised someone to ‘try turning it off and on again'. So it's not just you. μ