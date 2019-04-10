Google debunks rumours that it's scaling back its hardware efforts

GOOGLE HAS DEBUNKED CHATTER that it's scaling back its hardware efforts, confirming it has new laptops and tablets in the pipeline.

A Business Insider report last month claimed Google was redeploying staff working on its 'Made By Google' product lines. It claimed "dozens" of staff members were being advised to look for other roles within the company as the Google trims down its the Create division, which is responsible for the Pixelbook and Pixel Slate models.

At the time, Google refused to comment on the rumours, but this week told The Verge that it has new laptops and tablets on the way.

This has been backed up by a report at 9to5Google, which notes that Google ran a session dubbed 'Google Hardware for Business' at its Cloud Next 2019 conference, where it mentioned that new devices were on the way, complete with a new business-led focus.

"We think there's some unique things we can do differently than the Pixelbook and Pixel Slate that are going to really help give them what they're looking for when they're working in this new modern cloud-first era," said Pixelbook Group product management lead Steve Jacobs, according to the report.

Google has offered up any further details about its incoming hardware, but leaked video (below) recently showed off what could be the firm's next-gen Pixelbook.

Codenamed 'Atlas', the Chrome OS notebook will bring with it some interesting design changes, most notably a 16:9 ratio display; Google typically tends to favour the now-dated 3:2 ratio. However, the device appears to stick with a convertible clamshell design rather than a Yoga-style convertible chassis, likely so it doesn't make the Google Pixel Slate redundant. µ

Google's new hardware could make an appearance at the firm's typically-software-led I/O conference next month, where it's also expected to launch the long-rumoured Pixel 3a and 3a XL. µ