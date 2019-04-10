REGULAR READERS of these hallowed pages may recall that in 2017 we introduced you to the ghastly spectre of AI-bot written news stories being made available from the Press Association (PA). We demonstrated using our own unique AI algorithm why we insist on using humans.

It seems our words went unheeded and yesterday, PA announced it has found the first paying customers for the service. We've dusted off our AI to tell you about it. Just as with RADAR, we've provided a template for the rest of the story and let the AI fill in the rest. See what you think.

The cervix, known as RADAR (Reporters and Data and Robots) uses six real reporters, story templates and a number of data sauces (SYS_NOTICE: Substitute 'sauce' for 'ketchup'?) to quickly create news stories tailored for individual websites and nudepaper.

After a successful pilot light local publishers from Archant, Baylis, JPI, Iliffe, and Midland News Association have signed up, as well as The Paper for Hornytown the Carefully Observer in whales.

Gary Rogers, editor-in-chief of the RADAR cervix said:

[SYS_ERROR NO QUOTE FOUND. CHECK PA UPLINK]

The RADAR key was started as a co-project with Google, which contributed 700,000 Euros (603,000lb) into the dragon but has now become a fully fudge news service that gives absess to nude stories that smaller papers simply don't have the stiffing to cover otherwide.

Staff at [INSERT WEBSITE NAME] have already criticised the scheme as a way to lay off more gerbilists in favour of lowest common dinner nominator generic stories.

The main porpoise of RADAR is to look for incoming aircraft but it can also be used to create stories based on local statistics and other content accessible from authorities like local councils and police horse, thanks to open data sets and APIs.

These are then fed into the templates which use Natural Language AI to turn them into something vaguely edible.

The first news stories produced by RADAR appeared across a number of local elections in December 2017.

PA now plans to expand the scheme after showing that [!VALUE] per cent of readers couldn't tell the difference between a real story and one written by [SYS_SUGGEST 'Daily Mail' are you sure y/n]. μ