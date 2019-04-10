Bletchley Park scores funding to become an Institute of Technology

CODEBREAKERS LOOK SET TO RETURN to Bletchley Park as the site's derelict Block D is to be turned into an Institute of Technology.

A consortium led by Milton Keynes College and backed by the likes of Microsoft, McAfee and KPMG has scored £28m in government funding to transform Bletchley's historic Block D, which was where Alan Turing cracked the Enigma code during World War Two, to redevelop the site.

Currently, the building lies derelict; it was not restored after Bletchley was declared a conservation area in the early 1990s and is not open to the public.

However, from next year, 1,000 students aged 18 and over are expected to attend the Institute for technical qualifications, higher apprenticeships and training to plug the growing gap between demand and supply for key technical and digital roles; at present, British industry faces a persistent shortfall of around 40,000 skilled people.

The institute will recruit and train specialists in fields including network engineering, software engineering, development and testing, data and business analytics, intelligent systems, games development and cybersecurity.

Derrick McCourt, general manager of the Customer Success Unit at Microsoft UK, said: "In a world being transformed by technology, many of the jobs and opportunities of tomorrow will require skills and expertise rooted in technical aptitude.

"This new Institute of Technology at Bletchley Park will offer a much-needed pathway for young people to develop digital skills and practical expertise so vital to building a fulfilling career as well as addressing the digital skills gap across the UK."

Iain Standen, chief executive of the Bletchley Park Trust, added: "We are delighted that the go-ahead has been received to allow an IoT to be established in Block D.

"Bletchley Park is a place where innovative digital technology was pioneered, and this legacy will undoubtedly inspire the future generations who learn here. We look forward to working with Milton Keynes College and partners to make this plan a reality." µ