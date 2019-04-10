Mozilla brings more anti-fingerprinting to Firefox 67

THE MOZILLA FOUNDATION has announced the latest version of its Firefox browser which will bring enhanced security against crypto-mining operations and potential identity theft.

As part of a partnership with Disconnect, a privacy specialist which already offers a Chrome extension, future versions of Firefox will use a blacklist of sites to ensure that you cannot be "fingerprinted" by advertisers.

Firefox 67, currently available in a developer build expands the Enhanced Tracking Protection first introduced in Firefox 63, as it pushes to be the default browser for privacy-concerned web citizens.

The service will also block sites that cause your machine to enrol in crypto-mining operations without your knowledge.

Firefox is the first major browser for Windows to offer fingerprint protection after Apple's Safari took the lead last year.

The service is particularly important because even if the native tracking in your browser is turned up to maximum, it doesn't stop companies from using tiny shreds of data that do leak to build up a picture of your browsing habits.

Firefox has already announced technology first seen in Tor which adds subtle grey bars to the screen which can outfox the fingerprinting, a technique known as "letterboxing". This tricks anything sniffing your browsing by using the size and shape of your browser window to identify you - it's true - that's a thing.

By adding grey bars, reporting the screen ratio, then correcting itself on-screen, Firefox will be able to dupe bad acting advertisers into looking straight through your browser habits.

The moral of the story here is that if you thought conventional techniques such as "Do Not Track" are sufficient, then it's time to wake up and smell the Bitcoin. Most sites ignore requests, and many more have found workarounds anyway.

At present, the Developer and Nightly builds have this option turned off by default but will move to an on-by-default model in the coming weeks, ahead of a full release in May 2019. µ