Yahoo comes back with an improved offer for those enormous data breaches

YOUR NAN'S FAVOURITE search engine, Yahoo, has had another crack at trying to settle the small matter of having been responsible for the largest data breaches in history.

You may remember that the supposed rival of Google tried coming up with a settlement back in January, but it was dismissed by Judge Lucy Koh in a lengthy 24-page ruling which essentially said Yahoo had failed to make it clear how much the settlement was worth or how much victims would get.

Well, now Yahoo has come back with an improved offer, which will involve the company paying out $117.5m.

"We believe that the settlement demonstrates our strong commitment to security," a spokesperson for the Yahoo's parent company Verizon Media told CNN Business. Fun fact: that's around a third of the discount Verizon managed to get on Yahoo's sale price after the extent of the security fudge up was revealed to the world.

A $350m discount may sound like the kind of discount normally reserved for Black Friday sales, but that's with very good reason indeed. Lest we forget Yahoo's 2013 breach affected three billion accounts. For scale, there are only 7.5 billion people on the planet, and while we're not suggesting every one of these accounts was owned by a different person, it's still a massive deal.

And just to put a neat little bow on the calamity, Yahoo went and leaked another 500 million accounts a year later. Very little even comes close to this level of security whoopsie combo.

It's not just compensation that the court is looking for, of course: judges are keen to know that companies are very sorry and need something of a pinky-swear that such mishaps won't happen again. CNN Business adds that the court documents contain detailed information about Verizon Meda's concerted efforts to boost security, including a larger headcount and enhanced training and policies.

Whether this will be enough for Judge Koh to sign off on is something we should find out soon. µ